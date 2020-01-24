Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers detained while attempting to disrupt traffic during protest

By Vba-Workers-Detained-Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Maharashtra police on Friday detained four workers of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) who were attempting to disrupt the movement of vehicular traffic while protesting as part of Maharashtra bandh.



VBA has given a call for statewide bandh in Maharashtra on Friday to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment law and proposed NRC.

The party workers were detained from the Ghatkopar area of the city near Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar while they were stopping traffic on the highway. (ANI)

