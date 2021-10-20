Vandalism of TDP office condemnable, says BJP Andhra Co-incharge

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): BJP Andhra Pradesh unit in-charge Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday condemned the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party headquarters.



"The vandalism of TDP's office by the YSRCP party workers is highly condemnable. The unparliamentary language used by TDP against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is unacceptable and should not be tolerated. But YSRCP should have dealt with the matter in a legal and lawful manner. Vandalism is unacceptable," Doedhar said.

He urged Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to take action against the culprits from both sides.

On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised.

The attacks took place after TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram held a press conference in which he criticised the state government and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers.

At a press conference yesterday Chandrababu Naidu described the ruling YSRCP attacks on their party offices as "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

However, YSR Congress Party has denied any involvement in the attacks.

"The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement. (ANI)

