Vandalized shops, houses speak of atrocities on Dalits in Bengal, says NCSC chairperson

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): Broken roof, scattered household items, locked houses of the complainant and his extended family speak of atrocities committed on Schedule Caste families in Nabagram village in East Bardhaman district of West Bengal, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said on Thursday.



The Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) is on a two-day visit to West Bengal after taking cognisacne of scores of complaints regarding atrocities on Dalits.

According to a press statement released by the commission, 12 shops belonging to members of Schedule Caste community were vandalized on May 3 in Milikpara village of East Bardhaman district.

Sampla went to the house of complainant Ashish Khetrapal in Nabagram village in East Bardhaman today and found it locked.

The release said local district administration and police officers were clueless about the whereabouts of the complainant when asked.

On getting information about the injured complainant being in a nursing home, Sampla visited it.

"He (complainant) was in tears while narrating the whole horrific incident in which his wife was killed and his brother was grievously injured," the release said.

It said that 12 shops belonging to members of Schedule Caste community were singled out, vandalized and looted in Milikpara village of East Bardhaman district on May 3, a day after declaration of assembly poll results in the state.

"Complainants especially SC females openly spoke against the complete inaction of local Bengal police. Sampla on the spot asked the District Commissioner to compensate and rehabilitate the victims as per the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities Act). He asked SSP to immediately apprehend all the accused and add sections in FIR as per the Act," the release added.

It also said that Sampla later personally heard more than 25 complainants in the presence of DC and SSP and ordered stern actions as per SC Act.

Sampla will visit Sarisa village under South 24 Parganas district on Friday to get a first-hand account from the victims there. (ANI)

