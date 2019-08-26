Varanasi: Ganga river water recedes, 'ghats' being cleaned

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The water level of Ganga is fast receding here following which the 'ghats' are being cleaned.

The workers were on Monday seen removing the mud and silt with a presser pump.

It had become difficult for the vendors to use these 'ghats' due to the accumulation of slush, garbage and muddy water.



Earlier this week, several houses on the banks of river Ganga in Prayagraj were submerged due to a rise in water levels in the river including that of Yamuna. (ANI)

