Varanasi Smart City to try medicine deliveries by drones

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, the city of Varanasi will try out delivery of medicines by drones from Chennai based start-up Garuda Aerospace.

"The Varanasi Smart City Ltd has issued a work order to carry out on trial basis delivery of medicines using drones as the second wave of Covid-19 is sweeping across the country," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Managing Director of city-based Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.