Varanasi to get path connecting 108 religious sites

Lucknow, Jan 9 (IANS) To give impetus to religious tourism in Varanasi, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to construct a holy path that will connect around 108 religious sites in the city including the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Culture and Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari, who belongs to Varanasi, said that the religious sites including Kashi Vishwanath, Navbhauri, Manas Jyotirlinga, and Navdurga will be connected through the new path.

According to minister, this will facilitate tourists and devotees to visit various holy sites following one route only.

"There are many who come to Varanasi only for the purpose of visiting various temples. For them, this holy path will make it convenient to visit prominent places of religious interest," he said. The minister said that the modalities of the project were being worked out. amita/vd