Varanasi toymakers excited about India Toy Fair

Fifteen craftsmen of Varanasi are going to showcase their products in the India Toy Fair which keeping with the 'Vocal for Local' concept of the government.

Lucknow, Feb 25 (IANS) The first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from February 27 to March 2 and toymakers from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, will display their toys.

According to officials, this is the first ever digitally accessible exhibition and platform which will provide an opportunity to explore and buy a variety of toys from over 1,000 exhibitors across states and union territories, and participate in insightful webinars, panel discussions and activities, and network with various stakeholders from the toy industry.

The idea for promoting Indian toys, according to the government spokesman, came after it was found that cheap toys being imported into the country, were not only adversely affecting the Indian toy industry but also the health of the children since they were having large amounts of chemicals and heavy metals, way beyond the prescribed levels.

The main attractions of the fair include a virtual exhibition with over 1,000 stalls, knowledge sessions with engaging panel discussions and webinars on diverse topics by experts on areas including toy-based learning, craft demonstrations, competitions, quizzes, virtual tours, product launches, etc.

The website for the India Toy Fair 2021 will enable children, parents, teachers and exhibitors to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair which will showcase various facets of the Indian toy ecosphere.

For the education sector, in particular, the knowledge sessions involving various experts, will focus on areas emphasized in the NEP 2020 such as play-based and activity-based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of puzzles and games to promote critical thinking and overall, on how to make learning more engaging and enjoyable.

The exhibitors include Indian businesses engaged in creating happy childhoods and educating children through play as well as NCERT, SCERTs, CBSE along with their schools and teachers, IIT-Gandhinagar, National Institute of Design, and Children University in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', last year, had appealed to get "vocal" for local toys and had mentioned the rich tradition of toys in the country.

Varanasi has a great history of wooden toys also and the city was once the largest toy producing centre in India.

Godavari Singh, head of the Khilona Udyog Sahkari Samiti which has more than 500 members, said that the future of the toy industry in Varanasi is changing because of the Prime Minister.

Joint Director industries in Varanasi, Umesh Singh, told reporters that this fair will help in preserving as well as promoting the traditional art of the region.

Lacquerware and wooden toys made in Varanasi have got GI tag also and are made without any joints and adhere to all safety standards.

