Various Delhi Metro stations shut as farmers turn rogue

Thousands of tractors rolled into Delhi even as the 72nd Republic Day parade was underway. Vandalism was reported from ITO where the Police Headquarters are situated. Police was caught completely unaware.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday closed the entry and exit gates of various metro stations on the yellow, green, violet and blue lines in wake of the farmers' tractor rally running amok in the heart of the national capital.

The DMRC took the crucial step and tweeted: "Entry and exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed." These stations are on the yellow line.

Besides this, entry and exit gates of all stations on green line have been shuttered.

Violet line's Lal Quila metro station and Blue line's Indraprastha metro station were also shut.

Chaos and ruckus was reported from various parts of the border areas of Delhi on Tuesday as the protesters entered Delhi defying agreement of the scheduled time for the tractor rally.

Thousands of farmers marched into the national capital on foot and riding tractors, even as the paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel kept a wary eye on the evolving situation.

The police had to resort to tear gas shells firing and mild lathi-charge to contain the situation. However, within the hour it was the farmers running the show, with tractors menacingly running at crazy speed towards police platoons, who were forced to take cover.

Several policemen were injured as they were chased with swords.

Earlier, the Entry for the various green line stations was closed which including Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan, Ghevra, Mundka Industrial Area, Mundka,Rajdhani Park, Nangloi Railway Station and Nangloi.

Hundreds of farmers on tractors and foot have now occupied ITO. A tractor even ran over a police officer's legs. The farmers carried out a coup of sort from multiple fronts trying to make their way towards India Gate and Rajpath.

The Delhi Police has been appealing for maintaining of peace and order.

--IANS

