Various places across India decked up to mark International Women's Day

In Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was illuminated with pink lights during the night.Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal shared visuals of the terminus on Twitter and said: "Celebrating Womanhood: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in pink ahead of International Women's Day in Mumbai, Maharashtra."Speaking to ANI, Pratiksha Kulkarni, a local said: "I really like the way CST is lit today. We feel special. I am thankful to the government for this special gesture."Rucha, another local told ANI: "I feel proud to be a woman. We like the decor of CST ahead of Women's Day celebrations in the state. I feel proud to be a woman."Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's bungalow was also lit up by pink lights.In the national capital, Delhi Police's music band performed at a school for visually challenged students in the Nizamuddin area on the eve of Women's Day. A majority of the students in the school are girls.Lucknow's Charbagh Station in Uttar Pradesh too was decorated to mark International Women's Day. The station was lit up with pink lights.International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge' (ANI)