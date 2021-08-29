Varsities set to introduce curriculum based on NEP

Central universities are working on new non-technical postgraduate (PG) courses, where students can directly take admission in PG courses after passing 12th.

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Central universities, IITs and the private sector higher education institutions are set to introduce the curriculum as per the New Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic session itself.

The initiative is based on the multiple entry and exit system outlined in the NEP.

According to Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, some of the latest initiatives taken by the IITs include the establishment of the School of Artificial Intelligence.

Similarly, the IIT Delhi has established a Center for Transport Research and Injury Prevention, Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

Further, keeping the NEP in mind, PG programmes in Electric Mobility, and Public Policy have been started here, he added.

Based on the NEP, three new integrated courses are going to be started in the Central University of Haryana.

These courses will be available in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from the session 2021-22.

The new courses include B.Sc.-M.Sc Physics, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Chemistry and B.Sc.-M.Sc. Mathematics.

Admission to the courses will be done through the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

The university Vice Chancellor Professor Tankeshwar Kumar told IANS that all these three courses are being started keeping in mind the new National Education Policy. Through these, students will be able to study directly after 12th till post graduation.

He said that these courses have been specially designed, in which along with academic excellence, efforts have also been made to make them employment oriented and self-reliant.

Dr Phool Singh, the nodal officer of the CUCET-2021, appointed by the university, said that the university will start these three courses under the Basic Science Chair.

The application process for the admission to all the three courses will begin with other undergraduate and postgraduate courses available in the university and will be conducted through the CUCET-2021.

Keeping in mind the NEP-2020, there is also a plan to give exit options to the students under the new courses.

The University of Delhi (DU) is also not behind, new courses, especially new vocational courses, will be started in its colleges.

More than 30 DU colleges will start employment oriented vocational courses.

Vikas Gupta, Registrar of University of Delhi, said that the new education policy will prove to be very helpful in providing employment-oriented education.

Various colleges of Delhi University will soon start diploma, certificate courses under their new vocational courses, he added.

Under the policy, the alliance between Indian educational institutions with foreign higher education institutions that have performed better in the world rankings has also been approved.

As part of the NEP, SOMMET Education, a prestigious higher education institution in Switzerland, has entered into an agreement with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) in India.

Dilip Puri, Founder, ISH said, "The partnership with SOMMET Education will help us strengthen our offerings, expand our presence across India and neighbouring countries. Our education system will be further enabled to be part of SOMMET's prestigious network of 18 campuses and 60,000 influential alumni located in 8 countries around the world, including Switzerland."

