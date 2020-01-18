Varsities should not function like assembly line production unit, says CJI Bobde

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday said that universities should not only be about brick and mortar and must not function as an assembly line production unit.



"Universities are not about brick and mortar only. Certainly, universities are not supposed to function like an assembly line production unit," said CJI Bobde.

Bobde was addressing students at a convocation function at Nagpur University here.

The Chief Justice of India further added that the idea of a university reflects what we want to achieve as a society. (ANI)

