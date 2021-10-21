Varun Gandhi hits out at Yogi govt over plight of flood victims

The Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, who earlier raised questions on the state government's attitude towards the sugarcane farmers and over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, this time has targeted the Yogi government over the plight of the flood victims in the state.

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) BJP MP Varun Gandhi has once again hit out at the Yogi government, saying that if the public has to do everything on their own, then what's the government is for.

Varun said that there is flood in the entire Terai region of the state, "people need help, but even at such a time, help is not being provided by the government".

"What is the need of the government, if people have to help themselves even at such times," he asked.

Sharing pictures of the floods affected areas and distribution of dry ration to the victims, Varun tweeted, "Much of the Terai is badly flooded. Donating dry rations by hand so that no family is hungry till this calamity ends. It's painful that when the common man needs the system the most, he's left to fend for himself. If every response is individual-led then what does 'governance' mean."(sic)

Earlier Varun had publicly written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding to increase the support price of sugarcane.

Similarly he had also raised questions on the action being taken by the government in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

--IANS

stp/shs