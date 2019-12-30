Varun's fans gush over his rapping, skating skills

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Monday tweeted a 26-second video clip of him rapping while ice-skating. While some fans praised him, others cautioned him to be careful as he is seen falling towards the end in the clip.

Varun posted the clip he himself shot on a smartphone and wrote @Varun_dvn: "RAP and ICESKATE. Watch till the end so you know why you should never try this."

The clip has received 6,000 views, 98 retweets and 1.1K likes.

"Award-winning performance," gushed one fan. "Why are you like this? I totally saw this end coming," wrote another along with laughter emojis. One fan said, "Lag gayi na (Got injured, no?)!!!"

Other fans asked him to be careful about doing such things. "Oh my God! You don't know how anxious I was while watching this, especially since I saw the end coming," tweeted a fan. One user wrote, "Love you sir. Sir big big fen (sic)," Posted a netizen, "Wah bhai wah... I just read you are enjoying your holidays with your girlfriend in Switzerland... you met Anushka and Virat Kohli also... ooooooooh." tsb/rsu/sdr/pcj