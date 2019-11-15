Vashishth Narayan's death: Lalu slams Nitish government

Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Friday hit out at the Nitish Kumar government over its "ill-treatment" of the mortal remains of noted mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh.

"I am saddened to hear of the demise of Bihar's 'pride' Vashishth Narayan Singh. Death is inevitable. However, the insensitive Nitish-government ill-treated Singh's body. It's condemnable," Lalu said in a tweet.

"Couldn't the loudmouth double-engine government provide an ambulance to him? Does it suit a Chief Minister to stop a funeral procession to pay tributes in the middle of the road? Did the Chief Minister ever visit him when he was in the hospital?," he questioned.

Lalu claimed that the RJD government got Singh treated in a good hospital during his tenure. "I got him treated in a good hospital and offered government jobs to his family members so that they take care of him in Patna. A humble tribute to the honourable mathematician." Singh passed away in Patna on Thursday. His relatives claimed that the hospital administration couldn't provide him an ambulance on time. hindi-vin/bg