Vasundhara Raje attends BJP's core committee meeting in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 23 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje reached Jaipur to attend the core committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.



According to sources, upcoming bypolls and issues of factionalism will be among the key agendas of the discussion.

Before reaching Jaipur from Delhi, Raje took a halt at the BJP office at Behror in Alwar district where she was welcomed by party workers.

Addressing BJP workers here, Raje said, "The time has come to uproot the people who have tried to do harm our party and worked against the people. We all have to unite and fight together. Three years are still there. Many movements will take place. Let us see what happens next."

Raje met the BJP's top leadership in the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)
















