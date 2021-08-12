Vasundhara Raje hits back over 'poster row', says want to rule hearts of people

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], August 12 (ANI): Amid the row over BJP posters not carrying the party leader Vasundhara Raje's image, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan said that she wants to rule in the hearts of people and she does not believe in "poster politics".



Speaking to the media personnel during her visit to her flood-affected home constituency Jhalawar on Wednesday said, "I want to rule in hearts of the people, rather than in posters. My work should be remembered. I will not achieve anything through posters. Nothing is more important than receiving love and blessings of people."

Raje reminded them of her first tour to Jaipur after winning the election and becoming the chief minister on the first as well as the second time and said that there were several large-sized posters of her all around the city but she instantly demanded that the posters be removed.

"I do not believe in the politics of posters, but want to rule and dwell in the hearts of the people. I want people to remember me. This is a blessing for me that people remember me. This is what I have earned in 30 years," the BJP leader said.

A controversy has erupted after Raje's photo was removed from the party's posters in the state. (ANI)

