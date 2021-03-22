Vax Day 66: India completes vaccination of 4.72 crore people

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore on Monday.

A total of 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been given overall, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Monday.

These include 78,30,626 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 49,30,888 who have been given the second dose, 81,72,121 frontline workers administered the first dose, and 27,93,013 the second dose).