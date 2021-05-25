Vax drive for 18-44 age group commences in Madurai

Chennai: The Madurai corporation on Tuesday commenced the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-44 years.

To carry out the drive, special camps have been organised at the corporation building, Pudur, Ansari Nagar, Munichalai and Thideer Nagar.

The camps were conducted for volunteers, drivers and those working during the lockdown period, including vegetable vendors. These people are considered high-risk group.