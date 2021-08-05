VCK against non-Tamils applying for Alagappa varsity VC's post

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's VCK party has come out strongly against non-Tamil speaking people applying for the post of Vice Chancellor in the Alagappa University.

VCK MP, Dr Thol Thiruvamavalavan, in a statement on Thursday, said that a large number of people from outside the state were applying for the post, and claimed that such a situation has been caused by the Tamil Nadu Governor ignoring the recommendations made by the previous AIADMK government on Vice Chancellor's posts.