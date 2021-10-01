VCK chief Thirumavalavan's tweet flags controversy

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) A tweet by Tamil Nadu's VCK founder President Thol Thirumavalvan, on the national and party flags, has created a controvery with members of social media opining that the message has "secessionist" undercurrents.

The VCK is an electoral ally of the state's ruling DMK.

A couple of days back, Thirumavalavan tweeting the video of his party cadre hoisting the party flag, added in Tamil: "Today our movement flag! Tomorrow our national flag! #VCKflag #Tamilsflag.