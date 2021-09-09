VCK, Cong welcome TN Assembly resolution against CAA

Thol Thirumavalavan, MP and VCK president in a statement on Wednesday said, "The Union government has been stating that it will implement a National Register of Citizens based on CAA. It is arguing that every citizen in India should prove that they are indeed citizens by showing the documents of their forefathers.

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has welcomed the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

"Several crores of Indians do not have any land or property in India and could end up losing their citizenship. The state government should hence urge the Union government to stop the NRC exercise."

The VCK leader said that the CAA would lead to major uncertainty among the people of the country.

Speaking to IANS, Thol Thirumavalavan said, "The DMK government by moving a Bill against the CAA has given great justice to the people of Tamil Nadu. Political parties in this country must stand up against the draconian laws being brought forward by the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee also welcomed the resolution against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

The state president of TNCC, K.S.Alagiri in a statement on Thursday said, "The CAA is against the Constitution of India and the Narendra Modi government is trying to subvert the basic rights of the citizens of India. The Constitution gives the right to propagate and follow any religion in this country and the CAA snatches away this right and is clearly unconstitutional."

The Tamil Nadu Congress president also said that the party has always been in the forefront against the CAA and said that the Tamil Nadu unit of the party has conducted several programmes opposing the CAA which was against the constitution of the country.

Alagiri told IANS, "The Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has passed a resolution against the CAA which is anti-constitutional and we welcome this. The Congress party was at the forefront in the opposition to the CAA in the country and we have conducted protests across Tamil Nadu. We welcome the decision of the Tamil Nadu government in passing this resolution."

--IANS

aal/dpb