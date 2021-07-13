VCK MP calls on Puducherry govt for all-party meet on Mekedatu dam

Chennai, July 13 (IANS) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Member of Parliament from Villupuram Lok Sabha seat D. Ravikumar has submitted a memorandum to the Puducherry government to call an all-party meet and pass a resolution against the proposed Mekedatu dam project of Karnataka across the Cauvery river.

The Villupuram MP submitted the memorandum to the Puducherry minister for public works, K. Laksminarayanan on Tuesday and urged the UT government to extend complete support to the Tamil Nadu government's move to stall the construction of the Mekedatu dam. Stiff protest was voiced by the Tamil Nadu government against the proposed dam over Cauvery river and the Chief Minister had openly come out against the construction of the dam.

Tamil Nadu water resources minister and senior DMK leader S. Duraimurugan had already met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and got an assurance that no construction will commence at Mekedatu without the consent of Tamil Nadu.

Ravikumar in the memorandum said, "The construction of Mekedatu dam would lead to a situation wherein Puducherry will not get its share of Cauvery water and that if it does not act swiftly the agricultural activities of the Karaikal region will be completely wiped out."

The Villupuram MP also said that the Puducherry government must initiate legal and political steps in coordination with the Tamil Nadu government to safeguard its rightful share of Cauvery waters.

Ravikumar said that the geographical features in the territory were not conducive for construction of a dam. He also said that the claims meted out by the Karnataka government that it was constructing the dam across the Cauvery river for the drinking water needs of its people were not true.

