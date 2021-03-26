VCK urges Centre to protect TN fishermen from SL navy

Speaking to mediapersons after releasing his party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, the leader of the Dalit political party also called for getting back the Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), March 26 (IANS) Thol Thirumavallavan, the president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), on Thursday asked the Centre to urgently initiate steps to free the Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA of being inimical to the interests of Tamils, he alleged that because of the tacit support of the Central and state governments, the Sri Lankan navy continues to attack Tamil fishermen.

The VCK in its manifesto raised the issue of protection for Tamil Nadu fishermen who are regularly attacked by the Sri Lankan navy. It also calls for tougher laws to discourage caste killings.

The party has called for delinking education from the concurrent list and make it a state subject. The manifesto also says that it would work on reforming the Centre-state relations by promoting autonomy for the states.

The party also wants the Centre to takeover the state's debt burden.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

