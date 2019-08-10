VCOAS arrives in Valley, visits formations in North Kashmir

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Lt Gen Devraj Anbu on Saturday visited formations and units in North Kashmir.

"The Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen Devraj Anbu arrived in the Valley to review the prevailing security situation and visited the formations and units in North Kashmir," an official statement said.

VCOAS was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards the operational preparedness as well as the measures taken to meet the security challenges."The Vice Chief of Army Staff also interacted with the troops and emphasised on the need to maintain a high degree of vigil along the Line of Control to eliminate any infiltration bid," the official statement read.Of late, top Army brass has been frequently visiting forward locations in Jammu and Kashmir.On Friday, Northern Army Commander had visited the forward locations in Ladakh. He was accompanied by GOC, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen YK Joshi.On August 8, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had visited troops in forward locations in Bhimber Gali and Chadrakot sector. On August 7, he had visited formation headquarters in Kupawara and Baramulla sector. (ANI)