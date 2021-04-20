Vedanta offers to supply oxygen from its closed copper plant in Tuticorin

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterlite, Pankaj Kumar, in separate letters to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, has offered to supply oxygen to the Centre, Tamil nadu and other state governments from its close copper plant in Tuticorin.

Kumar said in his letter to Harsh Vardhan, "The Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin contains two oxygen plants with a combined capacity of 1000 tonnes daily. We would now offer these facilities for your use towards ensuring that there is no lack of this vital commodity in the nation and also to join hands with the commendable efforts of our Prime Minister at this crucial juncture.

"We would be grateful to be allowed this opportunity to support the nation's needs. Our staff stand prepared to get these two plants operational in the shortest possible time and begin dispatching oxygen to the critical areas as per your direction."

In a separate letter to the Tamil Nadu CM, Kumar said that Covid 19 cases are increasing at a rapid rate in Tamil Nadu and other states.

"The oxygen plant is presently lying shut owing to orders passed by the TN Pollution Control Board and the state government. This is a humble request to grant us the necessary permission and allow us to run the oxygen plant, which will be instrumental in supporting the state governments in these critical times," Kumar said.

Vedanta has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court outlining the support it has extended to the government of India, Tamil Nadu and other state governments in supplying oxygen during the Covid emergency.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami had on Sunday directed the industries department to issue temporary licences to industrial units which are willing to supply oxygen during these trying times.

--IANS

aal/arm