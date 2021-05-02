Vedasandur seat continues to be TN's political barometer

In line with past trend, the voters of Vedasandur this time backed the DMK candidate S.Gandhirajan who has a comfortable lead over his nearest AIADMK rival V.P.B. Paramasivam, who was seeking to retain the seat.

The voters of this largely agrarian constituency have always elected a member whose party would capture Fort St. George here, the state's seat of power.

Since the late 1950s, Vedasandur has had a ruling party member or a member of its alliance partner as its representative in the state Assembly.

How it has happened over the years is not known, is the refrain of the candidates and the voters in the constituency. Perhaps it is by chance that whichever party wins here captures Fort St. George.

It is a different matter that has not helped them much over the years in terms of development and provision of basic necessities for them, say the people.

