Veer Savarkar was part of Gandhi's murder conspiracy: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that Nathuram Godse was Veer Savarkar's disciple and that the latter was also a party in Mahatma Gandhi's murder conspiracy.



"Godse was Savarkar's disciple. This is a historical fact which no one can deny. Savarkar was part of Gandhi ji's murder conspiracy, no one can deny this," he told the reporters here.

Baghel said that the BJP leaders cannot raise slogans against Godse as they themselves follow his ideology.

The chief minister had earlier said he would accept that the BJP and the RSS value Mahatma Gandhi when these parties start raising the 'Godse Murdabad' (Down with Godse) slogans.

Alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baghel had said, "I will accept Modi ji has become true Gandhian when action is taken against those from RSS and VHP who keep Godse's idols in their homes." (ANI)

