Veggie prices in Chennai suburbs soar as supply reduces

People around the suburbs of Chennai -- like Avadi and Chengalpet areas have complained that the vegetable prices are spiked as the supply is much reduced and residents have to wait for days to get a minimum quantity of vegetables. While the authorities are claiming that enough vehicles are plying in Chennai suburbs with vegetables, however, residents are projecting a different picture.

Chennai, May 30 (IANS) With Tamil Nadu extending lockdown till June 7, people are wary of the shortage of vegetables and sharp rise in prices.

Rajagopal Muthuswamy, a retired central government employee who lives on the outskirts of Avadi corporation while speaking to IANS said, "We are not getting vegetables, and shops are shut. We have to depend on the milk vendors to get us vegetables and they charge heftily. A kilogram of Brinjal is costing Rs 80 while a kilogram of Carrot is charged Rs 85. Even if we are ready to pay, vegetables are not available."

However in Greater Chennai Corporation, mini trucks with vegetables are reaching the respective streets in regular intervals and this is giving the residents a regular supply of vegetables.

The situation has mostly affected senior citizens who are not able to move out due to the pandemic and are largely depending on online delivery of vegetables.

Residents of areas like Gopalapuram and Pattbiram near Avadi are facing the problems of vehicles not delivering vegetables as there are only very few of them that are pressed into service.

Tambaram and Chengalpettu residents are also facing a similar situation and Dr Vidya Ramaswami, a scientist working with a biotechnology firm who is at home near Tambaram working online said, "Vegetables are a must and there is no supply and it has been a week since we could get a vehicle supplying vegetables. The authorities should not show a blind eye to this issue and take this up seriously so that the problem is solved."

The Avadi Corporation commissioner, P. Narayanan has however a different story to narrate. He said, "140 vehicles are in service and each carries a minimum of 250 kg of vegetables. I don't know why such complaints are being raised, will look into the matter and do the needful if there are any issues as alleged."

--IANS

aal/skp/