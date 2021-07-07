Vehicle-lifter nabbed, stole mopeds from B'luru

The police on Tuesday recovered seven stolen mopeds worth Rs 3 lakh from the accused.

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) An inter-state vehicle-lifter from Tamil Nadu, who used to steal mopeds and dispose them off in the interior villages of the state has been arrested, the police said here on Wednesday.

He used to operate in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas to lift these mopeds, the police added.

According to the Jnanabharati police the accused has been identified as 46-year-old Rajanna aka Raju, who hailed from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.

The police said he was interested in stealing only mopeds as disposing them off in Tamil Nadu villages was easier than expensive bikes.

"Generally moped owners are from lower-income groups and they do not pursue their cases after their vehicles are lost. The accused, therefore, lifted these mopeds only," the police added quoting Raju's statement.

The police have registered a case and are collecting data from other stations to know if any stolen moped cases were registered in recent times against the vehicle lifter.

