Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cavalcade collide on UP's Hapur Road, no injuries reported

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Vehicles in Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda's cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road on Thursday while she was on her way to meet the family of late Navreet Singh, who died in an accident during the kisan tractor rally in New Delhi on Republic Day.



So far, no injuries have been reported.

"We have come to know that a farmer Navneet ji who came from Canada and was participating in protest peacefully, was shot at by Police and lost his life, during tractor rally. Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today, " Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kr Lallu said.

Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to accompany Priyanka due to the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi.

On Republic Day, farm unions were given permission to hold a tractor yatra but a group of farmers broke through police barricades and entered the ITO area clashed with police.

Navneet Singh died in the clash after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade. Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conducted three press conferences in the last 15 days and had put forth the demand of repealing the farm laws.

Congress has been continuously maintaining its stand on Farm Laws against the government and demanding a repeal of the laws. Parliament was reconvened on Wednesday after protests on issues related to farmers by Opposition and multiple adjournments of both Houses. (ANI)

