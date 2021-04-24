Vehicular movement being checked in Kerala amid COVID-19 restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 24 (ANI): With restrictions similar to a lockdown in place in Kerala amid the rising COVID-19 cases, police personnel on Saturday checked vehicular movement to see if people were adhering to the norms.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the restrictions on Friday.

"Only essential services and emergency travel to be allowed. There is a cap of 75 people indoors and 150 outdoor for marriages. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for funeral services," Vijayan said.

DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin had informed that only emergency services would function on Saturday and Sunday. Explaining the restrictions, the DIG said those who are out for an emergency and essential work need to carry their ID cards.

Kerala currently has 1,79311 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

