Vehicular movement resumes on KMP expressway after farmers end blockade

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Vehicular movement resumed on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, after a five-hour blockade by farmers on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protest against the three contentious farm laws.

The move to block the expressway was symbolic and a part of the strategy to intensify the ongoing protest. Farmers blocked the expressway from 11 am till 3:30 pm. It ended almost 30 minutes earlier than the scheduled timing of the protest.