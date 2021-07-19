Venezuela ratifies OPEC+'s oil stabilisation deal

Caracas, July 19 (IANS) Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami announced that his country has officially consented to the oil market stabilisation agreement drawn up during the 19th ministerial meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

"Venezuela ratified at the 19th OPEC+ ministerial meeting its commitment to the historic agreement that guarantees in the long term and in a sustained manner the stability of the world oil market," El Aissami said in a tweet on Sunday.