Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over 'whistling' in RS

Naidu said that if this is allowed then it would become a tradition or action should be taken against such acts.

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said he was concerned over the opposition members resorting to whistling in the House and warned members not to act like this.

He appealed to members of the House to desist from unparliamentary norms.

On Thursday too, the chairman showed concern that over about 90 members of the House have been denied opportunities to raise issues of public importance even after their notices were admitted by him, due to continued disruption of proceedings.

The opposition members on Thursday resorted to sloganeering. After a sound of whistle was heard in the House during the sloganeering, Deputy Chairman Harivansh warned that he will name the member.

While stating that during the golden jubilee celebration of Independence, the House had passed a resolution not to stall proceedings.

The opposition MPs have been protesting against the government on the Pegasus project, farm laws, fuel hike and inflation since day one of the Monsoon Session.

--IANS

miz/dpb