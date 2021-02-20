Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Pediatric Rare Genetic Disorders Laboratory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 'Pediatric Rare Genetic Disorders Laboratory' on the Silver Jubilee of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) on Saturday.



Speaking on the occasion the Vice President said that the CDFD is a unique institution.

"Abnormal increase in crime rate has been the major problem in the world. I'm glad that CDFD is providing state-of-the-art DNA fingerprinting service to courts, NIA, CBI for correct judgement in criminal cases & providing relief to disaster victims' families. That is why we call it a unique institution," Naidu said.

The Vice President also said that there should be more research on agriculture.

"Agriculture is our basic culture. Agriculture needs protection, encouragement in many ways. The farming community is the backbone of our country. Even today 60 per cent of the country's population is dependent on agriculture. There should be more research on agriculture," he said.

He further added that the purpose of research, science, and technology is to make people's lives better. (ANI)