Venkaiah Naidu receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



The Vice President was vaccinated at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Vice President said, "Took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated immediately and everyone to continue to follow all precautions in view of the surge in cases in some parts of the country."

The third phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age started on April 1.

India started COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

