Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate classical Telugu centre in Andhra's Nellore

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate a new Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on January 21.

"The establishment of this Centre at Nellore would facilitate to focus its activities for the development of this rich classical Telugu through Research, seminars, debates and various activities," said an official statement on Monday.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhrial 'Nishank' is also set to attend the event. Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other dignitaries have also been invited."The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT) which is under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore has been shifted to Nellore, Andhra Pradesh which was earlier functioning from Mysore," the statement said."A one-day group discussion of experts in classical Telugu has also been organised on January 20, 2020, by the Centre in which experts in classical Telugu from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of India have been invited for the function and also to participate in the discussion," it said.It has been proposed to discuss issues on various topics concerning classical Telugu and also about the preparation of a road map on the preservation, propagation and promotion of classical Telugu so that the richness of this language can be taken to greater heights.The Vice President will also participate in the concluding part of the discussions and will offer his valuable views on the issues discussed by the experts. (ANI)