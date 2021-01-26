Venkaiah Naidu wishes nation on Republic Day

Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.



Wishing citizens on the occasion, the VP tweeted: "On this occasion, we should reaffirm our commitment towards the Constitution and founding principles of our Republic based on the cherished ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Air Force Chief (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present there. (ANI)

