Verdict in 2017 Unnao rape case to be pronounced at 3 pm today

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor by expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, at 3 pm on Monday.

Delhi's Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had reserved the judgment in the case on December 10 after hearing the contentions from both the accused and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. He was arrested last year and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.A day-to-day hearing was conducted into the case after it was transferred from Uttar Pradesh to the national capital on the directions of the Supreme Court, earlier this year after the rape survivor's car met with an accident in which two of her aunts were killed.The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer had also sustained grievous injuries in the accident. The family had alleged foul play.The girl was airlifted to Delhi's All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) following the car crash. A special court was held there to record her statement.The charge sheet filed by the CBI on October 3 had revealed that the girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017.Her father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case in 2018. He died in judicial custody within a week of getting arrested. The court had in August this year framed charges against Sengar and nine others in connection with his custodial death. (ANI)