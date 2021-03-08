Verdict in Batla House encounter case shortly

On September 19 in 2008, the Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists died.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) A Delhi court will pronounce it's verdict in a case related to the 2008 Batla House encounter at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The suspected IM operatives were said to have been involved in the serial bomb blasts that took place in Delhi six days before the encounter.

Encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who spearheaded the police action, was also killed during the operation.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav will pass the judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018, a decade after allegedly being on the run.

Ariz is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Police claimed that he was present at Batla House, along with four others, and managed to give police a slip during the encounter.

On the last date of hearing, the judge had issued a production warrant against Ariz Khan alias Junaid for his presence during the pronouncement of judgment.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A.T. Ansari represented the Delhi Police, while advocate M.S. Khan represented Ariz Khan during trial proceedings in the matter.

Of the five men residing in the apartment in Batla House, Mohammed Sajid and Atif Amin were killed during the encounter, Junaid and Shahzad Ahmad fled and were caught years later, while Mohammad Saif surrendered to the police.

A trial court had, in July, 2013, sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

--IANS

aka/rs