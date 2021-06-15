Verification of arms licenses, liquor shops in UP

Lucknow, June 15 (IANS) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to conduct verification of arms licenses and cancel those which might have been procured by people involved in criminal activities or issued without a valid reason.

According to the government spokesman, "The move is aimed at reducing crime in the state. As a first step, those not authorised, should not possess weapons. The home department will review all licenses and cancel those which have been issued to criminals or those involved in suspicious activities. It will also cancel licenses issued for non-important reasons. For instance, one might have faced a threat at some point for which a license was issued but the threat no longer exists. In such cases, licenses will be withdrawn."

Licenses of liquor outlets will also be reviewed. The excise department has been asked to carry out an inspection of all shops and verify licenses. Strict action should be taken against anyone selling liquor on a fake license or storing and selling spurious liquor.

--IANS

