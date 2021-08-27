Verified accounts and porn stars freely share explicit videos on Twitter: Report

Twitter allows such accounts on its platforms, which, while does not violate their policies, breaks the law of the land as these handles are accessible by the Indian users.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Several ‘Bluetick (verified) accounts and porn stars freely share explicit videos and pictures with no censorship from Twitter, DisinfoLab said in a report.

It is important to mention that Twitter, like the other social media platforms, does possess technical capabilities to restrict the access of some of its content/ handle to specific geographical locations. Therefore, it does not seem to be an issue of technical limitation.

Twitter not only allows the presence of such content, but also helps in its spread.

The Twitter algorithm governing ‘suggestions' would guide you to multiple accounts of same niche (porn content) if you happen to search or look at one of the handles. It essentially amplifies the availability of such explicit content to the users, the report said.

While it is not clear whether Twitter is willfully ignoring the law of the land, i.e., Indian prohibition on public sharing of porn content, or it has been oblivious; it continues to be the hub of vulgar and pornographic content available online. Surprisingly, such content is openly available on Twitter, including explicit porn prohibited by law, the report said.

Twitter, while allowing a teenager to open an account, doesn't restrict their access to the explicit content. Moreover, it also doesn't restrict the spread of porn content to India, where it is prohibited by law.

