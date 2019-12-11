Verifying reports of maoist Ramanna's death: Chhattisgarh police

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh police are making efforts to confirm the death of the Maoist leader Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, who is accused of several violent attacks on security forces in the state.

It is believed that Ramanna had died of a heart attack last week.



"Security forces received information two days ago that a member of the Central Committee of the CPI (Maoist), has died. We are verifying the reports," said IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

According to reports, Ramanna was involved in the killing of 76 CRPF jawans at Chintalnar village of Dantewada district on April 6, 2010.

He was also involved in the killing of 16 security personnel at Jeerum Nullah in Sukma district which took place in March 2014. (ANI)

