Vernacular audio app Khabri raises $2.1 mn to empower creators

The company which saw a growth of six times and four times in the number of users and creators, respectively, amid the pandemic, plans to use the funds to launch the platform in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada in the next two quarters.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Vernacular audio platform Khabri on Wednesday said it has raised $2.1 million in a pre-series A funding round to strengthen its product and tech offerings.

"As a leading digital audio content platform in a local language, Khabri has been instrumental in creating an influencer-user ecosystem for Hindi language speakers, so far, aiming at adding multiple languages soon with the new influx of funds," said Pulkit Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Khabri.

With close to four million downloads, thousands of influencers are taking to the platform to create content for their audiences in the Hindi language.

For creators, the company will use the funding to ease content creation further by enhancing noise cancellation and volume normalisation with machine learning (ML) techniques.

"My partner Steve Huffman, co-founder of Reddit, met with the Khabri founding team in March 2021 and noted how impressed he was with their early user traction, fast growth, and strong App Store ratings," said Jared Heyman, Managing Partner of Rebel Fund, seed stage, Y Combinator-focused venture fund.

"We feel the company is poised for significant further growth and look forward to supporting it along the way."-

The platform recently launched over 40 audio courses in Hindi for aspirants who are preparing for government job exams.

