Very heavy rains batter Delhi-NCR, northwest India

The current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday and will see a reduction thereafter, the IMD said in a release here.

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Delhi-NCR and northwest India, including the western Himalayan states, received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a day more of heavy rainfall on this region.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, IMD data showed that for 24 hours ended till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Delhi Safdarjung had received 100 mm rainfall, Palam received 68 mm, Lodi Road had received 86.8 mm, Aya Nagar 69.8 mm and the Delhi Ridge received 38.2 mm rainfall. From 8.30 a.m. till 11.30 a.m., Aya Nagar received substantial rainfall of 23.3 mm.

The all-time high for Delhi Safdarjung has been 632.2 mm rainfall in 2003. In recent years, it witnessed cumulative rainfall of 340.5 mm in 2013 and on Tuesday, the cumulative total went reached 380.9 mm, as per the IMD data.

The IMD also said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar till July 30 and over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh between July 29 and 31.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on July 28 and 29, over Jharkhand on July 29, over Chhattisgarh on July 30 and over East Madhya Pradesh on July 31, the release said.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls that is likely to continue over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours will reduce thereafter but is likely to increase from July 30.

In fact, even when coastal and western Maharashtra are chugging back to normal, the IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Maharashtra during next three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from July 29.

--IANS

niv/vd