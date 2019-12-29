Very impressed with Soren, will gift him book, says RJD's Manoj Jha

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): After Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed to the people to gift him books in the place of flower bouquets, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha here on Sunday said that he is very impressed by his gesture and will gift him a book.

"His initiative of replacing the flower bouquets with books is a very positive gesture. I have written to him and promised to send a book to him. The life of bouquet is very less, but a book will remain forever," Jha told ANI.

He further said that a book does not ask for much care but gives a plethora of information and is one's best partner in lonely times."It accompanies you in your lonely times. Books are the best companion one can have. I appeal to all the leaders, supporter and cadre to present books as a gift to each other," he added.The Jharkhand Chief Minister had on December 27 appealed to the people of the state, who sent him scores of flower bouquets after he won the state assembly elections as a token of love and respect, to give him meaningful books as he cannot keep the flower bouquets with him forever."Colleagues, I am overwhelmed by the love and respect of the people of Jharkhand, but I would like to request you to give me 'Book' filled with knowledge instead of 'bouquet' of flowers. I feel so bad that I can't handle your flowers," Soren had tweeted."Write your name in the books you give so that when we develop a library to take care of these books, this gift of love always enlighten us," he said in another tweet.Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls. (ANI)