Vested interest groups can't be allowed to create disturbance: PM on anti-CAA protests

New Delhi (India), Dec 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 as "unfortunate" and said that vested interest groups cannot be allowed to create a disturbance.

"Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," tweeted Narendra Modi.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. A large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India's centuries-old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood," he said in his subsequent tweet.He reiterated the Centre's stance that the CAA is not counterproductive to the interest of any religion or citizen."I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India," said Modi in his subsequent tweet."The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," said PM in another tweet."This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods," said Modi.The CAA provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)