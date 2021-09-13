Veteran artist Prabhakar Kolte's works to go on exhibition

Kolte, a 1946-born premier abstractionist, has studied and taught at Sir J.J. School of Art, Mumbai. He has created abstract masterpieces in paper, on canvas in acrylics and oils for the past 50 years. The TAG exhibition titled 'The Mind's Eye', will unveil Kolte's 70 works hung on two floors of the gallery.

Kolte's forte is his love of abstraction and his brilliance with both colour fields as well as the power of composition in a style that expands the vision and aesthetics of great abstractionists like Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky and many more.



'The Mind's Eye' will be a select comprehensive exhibition that will also travel to different parts of the world. The seminal exhibition includes the portraits and still life works made during the early stages of his career, the paintings made during the formative years and the mature works made during and after realizing the hallmark art lingua that established his position in the modern art discourse. Kolte, a famed Professor of Sir J. J. School of Art and deeply loved by his students and collectors alike will be present for the show.



One of the pioneers of Indian Abstract Expressionism, Kolte has been successfully carrying forward his unique abstract language for over five decades with timely innovations, experiments and changes within the same, in order to make the paintings fresh and alive. TAG houses the largest inventory of the artist's works till now.

Tina Chandorji, Director, TAG, said, "I am really happy to launch Treasure Art Gallery in Delhi with the seminal solo exhibition of the legendary abstractionist Prabhakar Kolte which has never been showcased in such totality.

As a new gallery, we do not intend to cut into the existing art market but we definitely want to bring about some changes and some corrections in the art historical positioning of certain modern masters. This would definitely mark the leap of the Indian art market not only for the masters but also for the young contemporaries."



Artist Prabhakar Kolte said, "I have been practicing my way of painting and it will continue till my last breath. For me painting is my passion, it's my breath and life. I am really glad to showcase my diverse practice with the official launch of Treasure Art Gallery in Delhi."

Pranamita Borgohain, Curator, Treasure Art Gallery, said, "The exhibition 'The Mind's Eye' consists of a large body of works done by artist Prabhakar Kolte during his six decades of artistic journey. I believe it is definitely going to be a visual delight for the spectators and we have also planned an array of activities during the coming two months of the exhibition on view, to cater audience from different age groups."

According to Uma Nair, art critic, writer and Curatorial Advisor of this exhibition, "Abstraction for Prabhakar Kolte is more than an odyssey, it is a supreme instrument of revelation: its inherent honesty, its elemental. It is an honour to be the curatorial advisor to this historic show by India's seminal abstractionist Prabhakar Kolte. As the curatorial advisor, I would like to say that this show is important because it will show art lovers and artists how important abstraction is as a journey of devotion and dedication. It will show art lovers and collectors the importance of colour and contour and composition when an artist of great merit creates."

Kolte's abstract layering with paint echoes cityscapes where the signs and textures give a glimpse into his modernist consciousness. His early works are characterised by a single, dominant colour in the background, on which lighter and more complex geometric or organic forms are juxtaposed.

The exhibition will be on view from October 9-December 10, 2021.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

--IANS

sj/

