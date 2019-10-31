Veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta dead

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Veteran communist leader and trade unionist Gurudas Dasgupta, considered a very capable parliamentarian, died here on Thursday following a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

The Left leader passed away at around 6 a.m., family sources said.

Dasgupta was a three-term Rajya Sabha member. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha twice in 2004 and 2009.

Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Dasgupta will be remembered for his contribution to the nation as a Parliamentarian and trade union leader.

ssp/in