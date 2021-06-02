Veteran CPI-M politburo member Pillai tests Covid positive

The 83-year-old is a former two time Rajya Sabha member and has been in the politburo since 1992 and has always been based in Delhi.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 2 (IANS) Veteran CPI-M politburo member S. Ramachandran Pillai after turning Covid positive is undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital here, said party sources.

But of late he has been in the state capital and operates from the state party headquarters, here.

Pillai turned positive two days back and after knowing about it, top party leaders including Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state secretary on leave and acting secretary A. Vijayaraghavan who was in close contact with Pillai, are now under isolation.

Since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not turn up at the party headquarters in the past few days, he was saved from going into self isolation.

